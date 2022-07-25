BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in BP by 1,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.14) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BP from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.05. 296,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,946,920. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

