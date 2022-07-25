Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.53. 1,202,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

