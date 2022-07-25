Brio Consultants LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 580.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,099. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

