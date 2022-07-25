Brio Consultants LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. 15,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

