Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $511.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

