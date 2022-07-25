Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $108.57

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.43.
Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
