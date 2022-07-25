Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT at $67.83

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTYFF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $43.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

