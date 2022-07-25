Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) is Mangham Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mangham Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable comprises about 1.7% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 934,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 422,626 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,278,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after purchasing an additional 281,567 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,864. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

