BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $168,604.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

BSCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

