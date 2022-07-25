Burency Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Burency has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $514,579.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burency has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Burency

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burency’s official website is burency.com. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial.

Burency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

