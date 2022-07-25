BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $8.74 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 268,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. GFL Environmental comprises about 1.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after buying an additional 918,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after buying an additional 1,176,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,850,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 159,791 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after buying an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

