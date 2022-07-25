BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.06% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,531,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $112.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

