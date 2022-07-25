BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.09% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

