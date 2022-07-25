BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 19,089 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,253 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 0.4 %

CAAP stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

