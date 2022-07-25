BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $14.42 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up 3.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

