BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000. Best Buy comprises approximately 2.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.05% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

