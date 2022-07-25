C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 4,340 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,938,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.45. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

