C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 1,875 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,443,000 after buying an additional 133,785 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $313.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

