C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $246.34 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

