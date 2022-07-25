C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 4,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.08% of Align Technology worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $265.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.57.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

