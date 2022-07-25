C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 21,192 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 649,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 239,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Infosys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

