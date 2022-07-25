C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 28,517 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,517 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for about 0.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.30% of Trip.com Group worth $41,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,152,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after buying an additional 3,838,552 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,327,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,856,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,017.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 1,810,401 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

