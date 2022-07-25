C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 772 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Globant were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

Globant Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $194.55 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.54.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

