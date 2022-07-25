Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average of $152.05.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,534 shares of company stock valued at $60,183,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

