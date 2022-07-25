Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.05 million. Calix also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS.

Calix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 555,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,129. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Calix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after buying an additional 67,005 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

