Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Latch from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $1.15 in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Latch Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $1.25 on Friday. Latch has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $179.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Latch in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Latch in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Latch in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Latch by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Latch by 3,446.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

