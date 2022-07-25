Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $351,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,356. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

