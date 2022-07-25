Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWM traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,590,082. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $191.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.