Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IWM traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,590,082. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $191.22.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.