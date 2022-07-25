Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $52.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

