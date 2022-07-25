Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Celestica Stock Up 1.7 %

CLS stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $10.58. 405,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 104,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

