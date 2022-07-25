Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,720. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Celestica by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 104,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

