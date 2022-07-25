Centrality Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,059.33 or 0.99963313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

