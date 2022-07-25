Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 331848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £84.48 million and a P/E ratio of -30.75.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

