Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 13500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Chakana Copper Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

