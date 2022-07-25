Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse Purchases 426,500 Shares

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse acquired 426,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £21,325 ($25,493.13).

Chamberlin Stock Performance

Shares of CMH stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4.69 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. Chamberlin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 10 ($0.12).

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

