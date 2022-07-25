Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse Purchases 426,500 Shares

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse acquired 426,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £21,325 ($25,493.13).
Chamberlin Stock Performance
Shares of CMH stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4.69 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. Chamberlin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 10 ($0.12).
About Chamberlin
