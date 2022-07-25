ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 508,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.81.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 38,338 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $28,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

