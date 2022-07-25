Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,347.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,314.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,430.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

