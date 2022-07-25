CIBC Lowers Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$24.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

TSE LCFS opened at C$12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.32. The stock has a market cap of C$417.59 million and a P/E ratio of 57.84. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.48.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

