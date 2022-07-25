Clover Finance Market Capitalization Tops $111.64 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017203 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001968 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00031648 BTC.
Clover Finance Coin Profile
Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Clover Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
