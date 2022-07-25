Coastline Trust Co Acquires 816 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $178.88 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $223.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.82.

