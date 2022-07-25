Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $168.79 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $456.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.89.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

