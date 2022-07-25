Coastline Trust Co Has $3.73 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

MRK stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

