Coastline Trust Co Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 311,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.16. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

