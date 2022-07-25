Coastline Trust Co Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

YUM opened at $119.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

