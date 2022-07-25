Coastline Trust Co Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $402.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

