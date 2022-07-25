Coastline Trust Co Purchases 41,895 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $115.93 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

