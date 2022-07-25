Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,392,484 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Gold Trust worth $131,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 223,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

