Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,891 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $203,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

