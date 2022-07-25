Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 73,386 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $94,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.