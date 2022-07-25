Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $225,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

